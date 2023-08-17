PM Barzani discusses bilateral ties with UAE President Kurdistan masrour barzani 2023-08-17T20:28:19+00:00 Share font Enable Reading Mode A- A A+ Shafaq News / The President of the Kurdistan Regional Government, Masrour Barzani, held a meeting with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the United Arab Emirates, in Abu Dhabi.According to a statement, the meeting discussed ways to enhance relations and strengthen the bonds of friendship between the UAE and the Kurdistan Region.The meeting also witnessed mutual affirmation of the importance of "consolidating coordination and cooperation prospects between the two sides in all fields."In another aspect of the meeting, the two sides discussed "the overall situation in Iraq and the region, in addition to a range of matters of mutual interest."