PM Barzani discusses ISIS threats with Kurdistan's Peshmerga and Interior Ministers

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-01-23T09:25:46+0000
PM Barzani discusses ISIS threats with Kurdistan's Peshmerga and Interior Ministers

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan's Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani, held a meeting with the Region's Minister of Peshmerga Affairs, Shoresh Ismail, and Interior, Rebar Ahmed, in Erbil, earlier today, Sunday.

PM Barzani expressed concerns about the increased attacks waged by ISIS militants in Iraq and Syria, laying emphasis on bolstering the defense lines and tightening the measures to spare the Kurdistan Region their threats.

According to a readout issued by the Regional Government, the Prime Minister called for "continuing the coordination and cooperation with the Federal Government and the Global Coalition to curb the threat and jeopardy of ISIS terrorists."

Earlier today, Minister Ismail urged the Peshmerga forces to pursue alert and caution to deter ISIS activities that recurred recently.

