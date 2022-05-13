PM Barzani condoles demise of UAE President

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan's Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani on Friday offered solace to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) people on the death of President Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan earlier today.

Barzani tweeted, "With Sadness and sorrow, we learned of the death of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of United Arab Emirates."

"On behalf of the people of Kurdistan and myself, I offer my heartfelt condolences and sincere solace for this loss," he added.

Earlier today, Iraq's caretaker Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi tweeted, "with Sadness and sorrow, we learned of the death of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of United Arab Emirates."

"We offer the leadership of the Emirates and its people condolences and solace," he added, "we are fully confident that the pioneer mission the late President launched will continue with the efforts of the leadership and people."