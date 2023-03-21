PM Barzani condemns deadly attack on Kurds celebrating Newroz in Syria

Shafaq News/ A group of Turkey-loyal militants attacked a Kurdish New Year celebration in a town near Jindires, a district in northern Syria, on Tuesday, resulting in several casualties. According to local reports, the attackers opened fire on the celebrants as they were lighting the traditional New Year fire, killing four and injuring several others.

The Prime Minister of Iraq's Kurdistan region, Masrour Barzani, condemned the attack, saying in a statement, "We extend our deepest condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and we stand in solidarity with them, wishing a speedy recovery to the injured."

Barzani also called on regional authorities to hold those responsible for the attack accountable and bring them to justice. The attack was allegedly carried out by fighters from the Ahrar al-Sharqiya group, which is backed by Turkey.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported earlier on Tuesday that the victims were members of a family residing in the nearby village of Bariqa.

The Turkish-backed group has been accused of numerous human rights violations in northern Syria, including the forced displacement of civilians and the destruction of homes and infrastructure. The United States Treasury Department imposed sanctions on Ahrar al-Sharqiya in July 2021, citing its involvement in such activities.