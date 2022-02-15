PM Barzani arrives in Doha

Date: 2022-02-15T10:47:11+0000

Shafaq News/ The Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, Masrour Barzani, on Tuesday has landed in the Qatari capital, Doha, at a prior invitation by the Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. Upon his disembarkment on the tarmacs of the Doha International Airport, PM Barzani and his accompanying delegation were welcomed by the State Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sultan Bin Saad al-Muraikhi. PM Barzani is scheduled to held a series of meetings with Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and a group of other senior government officials in Doha. "I will visit Qatar tomorrow to hold talks with the leadership and explore partnerships in regional energy, investment and trade," he tweeted yesterday, "I look forward to engaging local communities to promote people-to-people ties." The visit comes in response to an invitation by the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, a statement by Barzani's office said.

