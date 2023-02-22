PM Barzani: We are open to any coordination with Baghdad to solve the differences

Shafaq News/ The Kurdish Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani, stressed that Kurdistan would never forgo its constitutional rights.

On Wednesday, the Kurdish cabinet met to discuss several issues, including the outcomes of the meeting of the Kurdish delegation with the Iraqi Government regarding the Region's entitlements.

Barzani pointed out that Kurdistan has always sought a radical solution to the problems with the federal Government through dialogue and negotiation based on the constitution.

"We are ready for any coordination and cooperation with the federal government to solve the outstanding problems for the interest of all citizens."

The Council of Ministers decided that a Kurdish team of experts would visit Baghdad on Thursday to continue negotiations regarding the budget and the oil and gas law.

Negotiations are underway between the two sides to resolve the differences, particularly in the oil, gas, and fiscal budget files.

During the Government of former Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi (2018-2020), both sides concluded an agreement that requires Baghdad to pay all the salaries of the Kurdistan Region for the first time since 2014. In return, Erbil would deliver the revenue of 250,000 barrels of oil out of nearly 500,000 barrels that Kurdistan exports independently.

Baghdad said Erbil did not adhere to this agreement almost wholly, while the Kurdish Government confirmed that it fulfilled its promises.

In May 2020, former PM Mustafa Al-Kadhimi decided to stop paying the salaries of the Region's employees, amounting to nearly 500 million dollars per month, due to the financial crisis.

Consequently, the Region's senior officials, including President Nechirvan Barzani and Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani, visited Baghdad frequently to find solutions, but s

An announced agreement between Baghdad and Erbil stipulated that four joint security centers be formed in the disputed areas in Kirkuk, Diyala, Makhmur, and Mosul, to cover the vacuum areas between the army and the Peshmerga to prevent ISIS activities. However, the agreement is now suspended, and both sides accuse each other of a lack of responsiveness.

With a new round of talks, many future scenarios are posed for the relationship. But hope was raised by forming a new federal government head by Mohamed S. Al-Sudani.