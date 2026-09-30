Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani said on Wednesday that Iraqi and Peshmerga forces are ready to confront any threats following the end of the US-led Global Coalition's mission in Iraq.

Speaking at a ceremony for Toyota's Erbil Motor City, an industrial and tourism complex, Barzani said that adversaries may see the coalition's departure as an opportunity that carries more serious consequences for the Kurdistan Region and Iraq, but Iraqi and Peshmerga forces "have the capability and readiness to confront these threats."

Barzani credited the Global Coalition with helping defeat ISIS and strengthen the Peshmerga, adding that the end of its military mission does not mean the end of their relationship. “Ties with the United States and coalition countries will shift toward cultural, economic, political and social cooperation, and will grow stronger.”

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