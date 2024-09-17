PM Barzani: Kurdistan Region still faces power shortages

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani revealed that the electricity shortages remain unresolved across the Kurdish cities and towns.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony for the " Qushtapa Water Project in Erbil, Barzani noted, "The problem of electricity supply persists throughout all of Kurdistan," pointing out that the government is actively working on finding a suitable solution to address the energy shortfalls in Erbil, its surrounding areas, and other parts of the Kurdistan Region.

He added, "Step by step, we are striving to eliminate both the water shortages and the limited electricity supply hours in the Kurdistan Region."

The Qushtapa Water Project, once completed, is expected to provide water to over 60 villages in the area, supplying 72,000 cubic meters of clean water per day. The project is estimated to cost 189.6 billion Iraqi dinars.