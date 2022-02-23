PM Barzani: KRG will continue to work with the federal government to address the oil and gas dispute

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) on Wednesday said that it will continue to work with the federal government to find a common ground over the gas and oil dispute.

Kurdistan's Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani, headed a meeting of the KRG ninth cabinet earlier today. The meeting was attended by the Deputy Prime Minister, Qubad Talabani.

The meeting discussed the ruling of the Iraqi Supreme Federal Court issued on February 15 on the independence of the Region's oil and gas sector.

"After extended deliberations, Prime Minister Masrour Barzani said that the government deems the Supreme Federal Court's ruling unconstitutional and unjust, and stressed that the Kurdistan Region will continue to defend the rights and entitlements awarded to it by the constitution," KRG statement said, "KRG will continue to work with the federal government to address this issue."