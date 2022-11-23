Report

PM Barzani: KRG is cooperating with federal government, international community to deter external attacks

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-11-23T13:09:54+0000
PM Barzani: KRG is cooperating with federal government, international community to deter external attacks

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan's Prime Minister Masrour Barzani said that his government will continue to cooperate with the federal government and international community to deter Iran and Turkey's attacks on the Kurdistan region.

Prime Minister Barzani's remarks came in a speech he delivered during the inauguration speech of Erbil's 150-meter ring roads earlier today, Wednesday.

The Prime Minister denounced the recent attacks against the Kurdistan region, reassuring the neighboring countries that Iraq's Kurdish region is a "source of stability".

Barzani called on the international community and the Iraqi federal government to put an end to these repeated violations.

Prime Minister Barzani said that technical and ministerial teams from his government are ready to meet with their counterparts in the federal to discuss the lingering issues, expressing willingness to visit Baghdad himself for the sake of addressing purpose.

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Tuesday visited Baghdad, where he met the country's top leaders, including Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani and Iraqi President Abdullatif Rashid.

