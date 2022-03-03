Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

PM Barzani: FSC's ruling violated the Kurdish people's rights

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-03-03T08:52:43+0000
PM Barzani: FSC's ruling violated the Kurdish people's rights

Shafaq News / The Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, Masrour Barzani, said today that the ruling of the Supreme Federal Court regarding the region's oil and gas law is a "violation for the Kurdish people's constitutional rights."

PM Barzani said in a press conference today, "we will defend the violated Kurdish people's rights", noting that the Court's decision violated several constitutional articles.

"We asked the Iraqi government to allow us to hold talks about the oil and gas law. Unfortunately, this did not happen, and this decision, which violates the constitution and the principles of the Federal system, has been taken", he added. 

The Prime Minister noted that the ruling had been issued based on the 1976 Baathist party's law, which concerns a central government, not a federal one.

He concluded his speech by saying that the Federal Supreme Court is an unconstitutional party that has not been formed according to the law, pointing out that its decision was taken at a very critical time.

related

Kurdistan’s Prime Minister: Diplomatic missions take enormous risk to be in Iraq

Date: 2021-02-23 07:59:11
Kurdistan’s Prime Minister: Diplomatic missions take enormous risk to be in Iraq

PM Barzani to visit Doha tomorrow

Date: 2022-02-14 17:17:40
PM Barzani to visit Doha tomorrow

Outgoing commander of Italian forces in Iraq: Kurdistan is an oasis of coexistence 

Date: 2021-06-19 14:25:24
Outgoing commander of Italian forces in Iraq: Kurdistan is an oasis of coexistence 

Masrour Barzani receives the Iranian Minister of foreign affairs

Date: 2021-04-27 18:01:21
Masrour Barzani receives the Iranian Minister of foreign affairs

PM Barzani and Plasscchaert discuss the outcomes of the Iraqi parliamentary election

Date: 2021-10-14 15:07:42
PM Barzani and Plasscchaert discuss the outcomes of the Iraqi parliamentary election

Masrour Barzani receives a call from the Turkish Minister of foreign affairs

Date: 2020-11-22 12:07:05
Masrour Barzani receives a call from the Turkish Minister of foreign affairs

PM Barzani stresses the need for cooperation between the Peshmerga, Iraqi forces, and the Global Coalition

Date: 2021-12-03 09:45:58
PM Barzani stresses the need for cooperation between the Peshmerga, Iraqi forces, and the Global Coalition

PM Barzani instructs to assist the Nasiriyah fire victims

Date: 2021-07-13 08:26:07
PM Barzani instructs to assist the Nasiriyah fire victims