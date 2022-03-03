PM Barzani: FSC's ruling violated the Kurdish people's rights

Shafaq News / The Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, Masrour Barzani, said today that the ruling of the Supreme Federal Court regarding the region's oil and gas law is a "violation for the Kurdish people's constitutional rights."

PM Barzani said in a press conference today, "we will defend the violated Kurdish people's rights", noting that the Court's decision violated several constitutional articles.

"We asked the Iraqi government to allow us to hold talks about the oil and gas law. Unfortunately, this did not happen, and this decision, which violates the constitution and the principles of the Federal system, has been taken", he added.

The Prime Minister noted that the ruling had been issued based on the 1976 Baathist party's law, which concerns a central government, not a federal one.

He concluded his speech by saying that the Federal Supreme Court is an unconstitutional party that has not been formed according to the law, pointing out that its decision was taken at a very critical time.