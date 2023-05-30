PM Barzani Asserts Inviolability of Kurds' Constitutional Rights Amid Federal Budget Controversy

Shafaq News/ Masrour Barzani, Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government, on Tuesday expressed unwavering commitment to safeguarding the Kurds' constitutional rights and entitlements, particularly in relation to the federal budget.

The prime minister's remarks, made during an opening ceremony of a dairy factory in Erbil today resonates strongly amidst recent budgetary amendments perceived as controversial.

"The modifications made to the budget bill are unconstitutional and will spawn myriad issues for the citizens of Kurdistan. We urge a return to the political agreement," Barzani stated.

The Prime Minister's comments come in light of alterations to the federal budget law pertaining to the Kurdistan Region by the parliamentary financial committee last Thursday. These revisions have stirred discontent among political leaders in the region.

Barzani pointedly attributed the region's public servant salary arrears to Baghdad. "Baghdad was the cause of withholding the salaries of the region's employees," he noted, maintaining his resolute affirmation, "we will not relinquish our constitutional rights."