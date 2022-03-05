PM Barzani: 1991 uprising granted Kurdistan Constitutional institutions

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-03-05T07:22:39+0000

Shafaq News/ The Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, Masrour Barzani, extended greetings to the people of Kurdistan on the anniversary of the "glorious Kurdish March uprising" on Saturday. In a statement he issued earlier today, Barzani congratulated "the whole of Kurdistan, and in particular the brave Peshmerga and the families of the proud martyrs, on the occasion of the anniversary of the glorious March uprising that erupted in 1991." "This uprising constituted a historical turning point and a strong and influential message to the people of Kurdistan, in rejecting oppression, occupation, and oppression," he said. "It was the fruit of the cohesion and unity of all the people of Kurdistan with their various components, and great achievements were made in its shadow." "It enabled the people of Kurdistan to win constitutional institutions, to move forward on their path towards a better tomorrow," he added. The prime minister said that the 1991 uprising's most important lesson was "that the people of Kurdistan will never give up their national rights and demands and live a free and dignified life, and they sacrificed the most precious for this." He stressed that the parties and people of the Kurdistan Region should use the same determination displayed during that uprising today in order to defend "the legitimate achievements and rights that were attained with the blood of thousands of martyrs." "We assure the steadfast Kurdish people that we will continue to defend our constitutional rights by all means and that Kurdistan will remain a shining example of progress, prosperity, reconstruction and peace, and coexistence among all components," he concluded.

