PKK seeks to drag foreign forces into the Kurdistan Region territories, Peshmerga chief says 

Shafaq News/ Chief of Staff of the Peshmerga forces, Jamal Emenki, said that the Kurdistan Workers' Party, through its attacks on the Peshmerga forces, seeks to drag foreign forces into the territory of Kurdistan Region.

In a statement to Shafaq News Agency, Emenki expressed his surprise over "the Kurdistan Workers' Party attack on the Peshmerga forces in the Amedi district, which does not border the Turkish territories."

"The attacks of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants on the Peshmerga forces are not the first of their kind, as we witnessed previous attacks in Sidekan, Jemanki, and Kani Masi."

Emenki stressed that the Peshmerga forces, which moved towards Matin Mountain and were subjected to a missile attack by the Kurdistan Workers' Party, were able to reach their destination to secure the road linking Amedi and Kani Masi district.

The Chief of Staff of the Peshmerga also called on the PKK to "transfer its conflict with Turkey into Turkish territory."

Earlier today, the Ministry of Peshmerga issued a statement saying that the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) targeted the Peshmerga forces in an ambush in "Mateen" mountain in Dohuk governorate, causing casualties and injuries among their ranks.

Later, the ministry issued a new statement about the "assault" of the Labor Party, calling on the federal government to intervene.

The Peshmerga Affairs Committee in the Kurdistan Parliament condemned the attack, and demanded that the party turn their conflict into Turkish territory and not be a reason to endanger the region's gains and sovereignty and respect the region's borders, security and stability.