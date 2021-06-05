Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

PKK seeks to drag foreign forces into the Kurdistan Region territories, Peshmerga chief says 

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-06-05T15:59:26+0000
PKK seeks to drag foreign forces into the Kurdistan Region territories, Peshmerga chief says 

Shafaq News/ Chief of Staff of the Peshmerga forces, Jamal Emenki, said that the Kurdistan Workers' Party, through its attacks on the Peshmerga forces, seeks to drag foreign forces into the territory of Kurdistan Region.

In a statement to Shafaq News Agency, Emenki expressed his surprise over "the Kurdistan Workers' Party attack on the Peshmerga forces in the Amedi district, which does not border the Turkish territories."

"The attacks of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants on the Peshmerga forces are not the first of their kind, as we witnessed previous attacks in Sidekan, Jemanki, and Kani Masi."

Emenki stressed that the Peshmerga forces, which moved towards Matin Mountain and were subjected to a missile attack by the Kurdistan Workers' Party, were able to reach their destination to secure the road linking Amedi and Kani Masi district.

The Chief of Staff of the Peshmerga also called on the PKK to "transfer its conflict with Turkey into Turkish territory."

Earlier today, the Ministry of Peshmerga issued a statement saying that the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) targeted the Peshmerga forces in an ambush in "Mateen" mountain in Dohuk governorate, causing casualties and injuries among their ranks.

Later, the ministry issued a new statement about the "assault" of the Labor Party, calling on the federal government to intervene.

The Peshmerga Affairs Committee in the Kurdistan Parliament condemned the attack, and demanded that the party turn their conflict into Turkish territory and not be a reason to endanger the region's gains and sovereignty and respect the region's borders, security and stability.

related

Demands to register a national day for the Peshmerga

Date: 2020-09-01 11:09:31
Demands to register a national day for the Peshmerga

Peshmerga and the Global Coalition discuss security gaps in the disputed districts

Date: 2021-03-11 14:38:58
Peshmerga and the Global Coalition discuss security gaps in the disputed districts

Dozens of Peshmerga organize a protest in Duhok

Date: 2021-02-24 10:02:07
Dozens of Peshmerga organize a protest in Duhok

PKK: We are against Kurdish internal fighting

Date: 2020-11-04 17:35:28
PKK: We are against Kurdish internal fighting

Kurdistan’s President calls to form a joint force in the disputed areas

Date: 2021-05-01 08:08:05
Kurdistan’s President calls to form a joint force in the disputed areas

YPG: attacking the Peshmerga was nothing but a lack of coordination between the forces

Date: 2020-12-17 11:28:27
YPG: attacking the Peshmerga was nothing but a lack of coordination between the forces

Peshmerga confirms being targeted by PKK in Duhok

Date: 2021-06-05 09:43:25
Peshmerga confirms being targeted by PKK in Duhok

Ismail: Peshmerga still need the US-coalition support to defeat ISIS

Date: 2020-09-15 12:37:53
Ismail: Peshmerga still need the US-coalition support to defeat ISIS