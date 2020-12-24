Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

PKK is digging tunnels in mount Sinjar, Peshmerga commander reveals

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2020-12-24T11:37:46+0000
PKK is digging tunnels in mount Sinjar, Peshmerga commander reveals

Shafaq News / A commander in the Peshmerga forces in Sinjar revealed that the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) had established tunnels in Mount Sinjar.

Commander Qasim Darbu told Shafaq News agency that workers from the Kurdistan region and smuggled Syrian workers are digging tunnels in Sinjar Mountain, indicating that the party is paying one thousand dollars for every worker for three months of work.

Darbu added that the illegal forces are present in the centers of all towns of Sinjar, pointing out that they evacuated the headquarters from inside the district of Sinjar only.

Sinjar was frequently subjected to Turkish airstrikes targeting the PKK headquarters, especially in the mountainous areas north of the district.

related

Turkey targets PKK in northern Erbil

Date: 2020-08-14 13:30:30
Turkey targets PKK in northern Erbil

Nine Turkish soldiers were killed in clashes with PKK

Date: 2020-11-16 16:01:56
Nine Turkish soldiers were killed in clashes with PKK

PKK claims responsibility for the two attacks on Peshmerga forces

Date: 2020-11-04 18:54:52
PKK claims responsibility for the two attacks on Peshmerga forces

Turkish warplanes launch air strikes in Duhok

Date: 2020-09-09 13:49:06
Turkish warplanes launch air strikes in Duhok

United States expresses condolences for the killing of a Peshmerga officer

Date: 2020-12-15 15:26:20
United States expresses condolences for the killing of a Peshmerga officer

7 PKK members killed in Turkish raid in Kurdistan

Date: 2019-08-27 11:10:33
7 PKK members killed in Turkish raid in Kurdistan

Turkey bombards villages near mount Qandil for the first time in two months

Date: 2020-10-19 16:31:09
Turkey bombards villages near mount Qandil for the first time in two months

"Disturbing" movements for the PKK in Al-Sulaymaniyah

Date: 2020-10-21 12:45:49
"Disturbing" movements for the PKK in Al-Sulaymaniyah