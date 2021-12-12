PKK hinders government departments from working in Sinjar

Shafaq News/ Proponents of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) opted to halt the working hours in the government departments in Sinjar, south of Nineveh, in the aftermath of yesterday's Turkish airstrike on a PKK headquarters in the district.

A document issued by the Autonomous and Democratic Administration of Sinjar to "all the organizations in the north sub-district" said that it decided to suspend the work of "all government and non-government departments, organizations, and associations in Sinjar without exception starting from Sunday."

The document warned the violators of "holding the entire responsibility".

A source told Shafaq News Agency that Turkey's warplanes bombarded a site of the PKK-loyal Sinjar Protection Units (YPS) in Khana Sur, Northern Sinjar.

Another source said that the attack resulted in no casualties.

PKK forces continue to station and operate in Sinjar in spite of an agreement between Baghdad and Erbil on deporting all armed groups from the contested district in preparation for repatriating the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and commencing the reconstruction works.