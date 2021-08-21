Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

PKK attacks the Peshmerga north of Erbil

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-08-21T20:14:52+0000
PKK attacks the Peshmerga north of Erbil

Shafaq News/ The Ministry of Peshmerga announced on Saturday that it thwarts an attack by Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants.

The Ministry's Information Center said in a statement, "The Military Engineering Department of the Ministry has dismantled today, Saturday, an explosive device in the Zini Warte area north of Erbil.

The statement indicated that the preliminary investigations showed that the PKK fighters are behind the attack.

It is noteworthy that the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) launch frequent attacks on the Peshmerga forces in the Kurdistan Region, and refuse to withdraw the border area with Turkey.

related

PKK snipers kill a Peshmerga member in Duhok

Date: 2021-06-08 07:52:56
PKK snipers kill a Peshmerga member in Duhok

The Peshmerga on Erbil shelling: an attack against the Coalition is an attack against Kurdistan

Date: 2021-02-16 09:54:11
The Peshmerga on Erbil shelling: an attack against the Coalition is an attack against Kurdistan

Peshmerga and the Global Coalition discuss security gaps in the disputed districts

Date: 2021-03-11 14:38:58
Peshmerga and the Global Coalition discuss security gaps in the disputed districts

New details about the Peshmerga incident in Sidekan

Date: 2020-08-14 15:19:08
New details about the Peshmerga incident in Sidekan

Kurdistan’s President calls to form a joint force in the disputed areas

Date: 2021-05-01 08:08:05
Kurdistan’s President calls to form a joint force in the disputed areas

Kurdish Minister of Peshmerga discusses with EU official issues of mutual interest

Date: 2021-07-04 11:59:39
Kurdish Minister of Peshmerga discusses with EU official issues of mutual interest

One dead, two injured in the PKK attack on the Peshmerga in Amadiyah

Date: 2020-11-04 09:45:35
One dead, two injured in the PKK attack on the Peshmerga in Amadiyah

Peshmerga confirms being targeted by PKK in Duhok

Date: 2021-06-05 09:43:25
Peshmerga confirms being targeted by PKK in Duhok