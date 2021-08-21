PKK attacks the Peshmerga north of Erbil

Shafaq News/ The Ministry of Peshmerga announced on Saturday that it thwarts an attack by Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants.

The Ministry's Information Center said in a statement, "The Military Engineering Department of the Ministry has dismantled today, Saturday, an explosive device in the Zini Warte area north of Erbil.

The statement indicated that the preliminary investigations showed that the PKK fighters are behind the attack.

It is noteworthy that the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) launch frequent attacks on the Peshmerga forces in the Kurdistan Region, and refuse to withdraw the border area with Turkey.