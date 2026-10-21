Shafaq News- Erbil

The Kurdistan Freedom Party (PAK), an Iranian Kurdish opposition group, said Iranian forces fired four ballistic missiles on Wednesday at one of its bases in the Harir-Balisan area of the Kurdistan Region's Erbil province.

The attack began at 9:22 a.m., and no Peshmerga fighters were harmed because the base had been evacuated in advance, it added.

Iran had not commented on the claim at the time of publication.

PAK is one of several armed Iranian Kurdish opposition groups based in Iraq's Kurdistan Region, which Tehran has repeatedly targeted with missile and drone strikes. In July, air defenses intercepted ballistic missiles fired at the party's headquarters near Erbil.

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