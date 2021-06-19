Outgoing commander of Italian forces in Iraq: Kurdistan is an oasis of coexistence

Shafaq News/ The Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, Masrour Barzani, received today, Saturday, the General Commander of the Italian forces in Iraq, General Francesco Principe, on the occasion of the end of his mission in Iraq. According to a readout issued by the Region's cabinet, PM Barzani thanked the Italian government for its support to the Peshmerga forces in the battle with ISIS, wishing General Principe success in his next mission. For his part, General Principe highlighted the "cordial and historical relations between Kurdistan and Italy," commending Kurdistan for being "a safe haven for the displaced people and refugees, and an oasis of peaceful coexistence in the region."

