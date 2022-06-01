Organizations call for improving children's living conditions in Kurdistan

Shafaq News / A number of organizations called on Wednesday for improving children's living conditions.

Representative of the civil society organizations, Mariam Ameen, said in a conference held that children in Kurdistan suffer from a lot of problems due to the deteriorating economic and political situation, which require urgent solutions.

She said that more attention should be paid to the health and education sectors, pointing out that the bad economic situation forced many children to leave school and work.

The organizations called for activating the censorship and holding abusers accountable, in addition to providing a safe environment for children.