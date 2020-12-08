One killed and several injured in Al-Sulaymaniyah demonstrations

Shafaq News / Demonstrations renewed in Al-Sulaymaniyah governorate after a bloody day due to clashes between security forces and protestors against delayed payment of employees' salaries.

Shafaq News Agency reporter said that demonstrators surrounded the National Union headquarters in Tekia sub-district and tried to burn it, prompting the security forces to shoot warning shots in the air to keep them away.

He added that some demonstrators clashed with the Union headquarters' security, which resulted in the death of a security guard and several injuries.