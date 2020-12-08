Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

One killed and several injured in Al-Sulaymaniyah demonstrations

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2020-12-08T12:15:59+0000
One killed and several injured in Al-Sulaymaniyah demonstrations

Shafaq News / Demonstrations renewed in Al-Sulaymaniyah governorate after a bloody day due to clashes between security forces and protestors against delayed payment of employees' salaries.

Shafaq News Agency reporter said that demonstrators surrounded the National Union headquarters in Tekia sub-district and tried to burn it, prompting the security forces to shoot warning shots in the air to keep them away.

He added that some demonstrators clashed with the Union headquarters' security, which resulted in the death of a security guard and several injuries.

related

Al-Sulaymaniyah warns of losing the current school year

Date: 2020-10-27 09:10:07
Al-Sulaymaniyah warns of losing the current school year

Al-Kadhimi arrives in Al-Sulaymaniyah

Date: 2020-09-11 08:57:29
Al-Kadhimi arrives in Al-Sulaymaniyah

Al-Sulaymaniyah warns of floods sweeping parts of the governorate

Date: 2020-11-17 11:12:29
Al-Sulaymaniyah warns of floods sweeping parts of the governorate

An explosion in the headquarters of the unit 70 of the Peshmerga forces

Date: 2020-10-04 09:57:43
An explosion in the headquarters of the unit 70 of the Peshmerga forces

Security forces enter a state of alert in Al-Sulaymaniyah

Date: 2020-12-07 16:23:14
Security forces enter a state of alert in Al-Sulaymaniyah

Al-Sulaymaniyah: 6940 COVID-19 recoveries in one month

Date: 2020-11-02 19:20:11
Al-Sulaymaniyah: 6940 COVID-19 recoveries in one month

Al-Kadhimi meets with Kurdish farmers in Al-Sulaymaniyah

Date: 2020-09-11 10:25:48
Al-Kadhimi meets with Kurdish farmers in Al-Sulaymaniyah

Al-Sulaymaniyah launches its 2nd Annual International Bookfair

Date: 2020-11-18 20:30:05
Al-Sulaymaniyah launches its 2nd Annual International Bookfair