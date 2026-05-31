On KJG anniversary: President Barzani calls for Kurdish unity

Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Sunday reaffirmed the role of Kurdistan's political forces and components in strengthening understanding and national unity, describing them as essential to protecting the interests of the Kurdish people.

In a message marking the anniversary of the Kurdistan Justice Group (Jama’at al-Adl fi Kurdistan/KJG), Barzani congratulated the party's leader, Ali Bapir, as well as its leadership, members, and supporters, wishing them continued success.

He also called for joint efforts to build a more prosperous and stable future for the Kurdistan Region.

The Kurdistan Justice Group, formerly known as the Kurdistan Islamic Group before rebranding in 2021, currently holds three seats in the 100-member Kurdistan Parliament and one seat in Iraq's 329-member Council of Representatives.