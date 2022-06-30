Oil and Gas Supreme Council holds 1st meeting on Thursday

Shafaq News / The first meeting of the Oil and Gas Supreme Council was held in Erbil on Thursday, chaired by the Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, Masrour Barzani.

PM Barzani discussed oil revenues for the first six months of 2022 with Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani, who is also the council’s deputy president, and the rest of the council’s members.

The meeting said that the majority of oil revenues secured government employee salaries, noting that the Deloitte auditing company’s report about the Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) oil revenues for the last six months will be released next week.

It also shed light on the oil and gas dispute between Erbil and Baghdad, in addition to KRG’s efforts to handle the pressure on its oil and gas sector, stressing that KRG is ready to send a delegation to Baghdad to address these differences.