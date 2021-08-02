Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

New "Libyan dollar gang" arrested in Erbil 

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-08-02T11:20:30+0000
New "Libyan dollar gang" arrested in Erbil 

Shafaq News / Erbil police directorate announced arresting a gang of three people who were trading "Libyan dollars" with actual citizens' money.

 It is the fourth gang to be arrested in the Kurdistan Region for trying to deceive citizens by selling them Libyan dollars, according to Erbil police spokesman, Colonel Hoker Aziz.

 Aziz said told Shafaq News Agency, "those who were arrested today confessed to taking 30,000 US dollars and two cars that belong to some citizens."

 He added that this gang was taking money by force of arms, and its members confessed to committing four cases within one month, noting that one of the detainees was arrested for the third time on the same charge.

 The Erbil police spokesman called on the citizens who were defrauded to submit a complaint against the perpetrators and not to believe what is rumored about the Libyan dollar trade in the Kurdistan Region.

 The Libyan dollar, is a counterfeit currency, but the fraudsters claim that it is from the frozen funds belonging to the regime of former Libyan President Muammar Gaddafi.

related

Erbil to set new measures to halt water wasting

Date: 2021-07-04 09:02:25
Erbil to set new measures to halt water wasting

Baghdad-Erbil talks to be resumed on Sunday

Date: 2020-09-05 09:58:11
Baghdad-Erbil talks to be resumed on Sunday

Khushnaw announces his program in Erbil

Date: 2021-02-08 08:52:46
Khushnaw announces his program in Erbil

Ankara to revive about 3000 Turkish companies in the region

Date: 2021-05-20 13:08:12
Ankara to revive about 3000 Turkish companies in the region

American Congressional delegation arrives Erbil from Baghdad and meets with leaders of Kurdistan

Date: 2019-11-04 13:43:23
American Congressional delegation arrives Erbil from Baghdad and meets with leaders of Kurdistan

Erbil's Governor is outside the country for treatment and the rumors are "far from truth", his office says

Date: 2020-11-03 16:23:02
Erbil's Governor is outside the country for treatment and the rumors are "far from truth", his office says

Kurdistan's political parties begin their meeting in Erbil

Date: 2021-04-08 09:25:01
Kurdistan's political parties begin their meeting in Erbil

Erbil Governor denies news about a move to demolish the Citadel of Erbil

Date: 2021-05-31 19:55:51
Erbil Governor denies news about a move to demolish the Citadel of Erbil