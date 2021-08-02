New "Libyan dollar gang" arrested in Erbil 

Shafaq News / Erbil police directorate announced arresting a gang of three people who were trading "Libyan dollars" with actual citizens' money.

It is the fourth gang to be arrested in the Kurdistan Region for trying to deceive citizens by selling them Libyan dollars, according to Erbil police spokesman, Colonel Hoker Aziz.

Aziz said told Shafaq News Agency, "those who were arrested today confessed to taking 30,000 US dollars and two cars that belong to some citizens."

He added that this gang was taking money by force of arms, and its members confessed to committing four cases within one month, noting that one of the detainees was arrested for the third time on the same charge.

The Erbil police spokesman called on the citizens who were defrauded to submit a complaint against the perpetrators and not to believe what is rumored about the Libyan dollar trade in the Kurdistan Region.

The Libyan dollar, is a counterfeit currency, but the fraudsters claim that it is from the frozen funds belonging to the regime of former Libyan President Muammar Gaddafi.