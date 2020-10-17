New Condemnation of the Kurdish Party’s attack in Baghdad

Shafaq News / The Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan bloc condemned the incident at the headquarters of the Kurdistan Democratic Party in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, on Saturday.

"We strongly condemn this cowardly attack that will not affect the higher values ​​of the people of Kurdistan." Barzani, the leader of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, said in a statement.

He continued "The federal government must take appropriate measures against this assault," stressing that "those responsible of the attack who under estimate the values ​​of the Kurdish people will pay the price for their actions."

For its part, the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan condemned the incident, saying that "burning the regional flag represents an insult to all the Kurdish people as it targeted a symbol of an entire region,” adding that, “the attack is a threat to civil peace and the unity of Iraq."

The bloc called on all political leaders to "give priority to the interest of Iraq and the Iraqi people who are facing serious health and financial crises."

It also called on the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces and Security Forces Mustafa Al-Kadhimi "to perform their duty by protecting the headquarters of all political parties especially those who has representatives in the Parliament and the Iraqi government."

Scores of protesters stormed this morning, the fifth branch of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, in the center of the capital, Baghdad, as videos rang out increasingly angry demonstrations over the recent statements of the leader of the party, Hoshyar Zebari.

Videos circulated on Social Media showed people in black clothes are gathering in the Karrada neighborhood in Baghdad near the Kurdish party headquarters, chanting slogans against Zebari's statements and supported to the Popular Mobilization forces (PMF).

The videos also showed the protestors removed the Party’s flag from its main flagpole and burned it, they also destroyed the contents of the headquarters while the security forces did not arrest any involved.