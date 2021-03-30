Report
Nechirvan Barzani visits the Iraqi Embassy in Paris
Category: Kurdistan
Date: 2021-03-30T20:16:23+0000
Shafaq News/ In his last stop in the French capital, Paris, the President of Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, visited the Iraqi Embassy on Tuesday evening.
A press release of Kurdistan's Presidency said that Barzani met with chargé d'affaires of the Iraqi Embassy in Paris, Kadhim el-Rikabi, and the embassy's staff.
Barzani discussed with his host the Iraqi-French relations, Barzani's visit to Paris, and the embassy's activities.
The two sides placed emphasis on enhancing the Iraqi relations with France, according to the press release.
