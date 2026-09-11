Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Friday called for stronger Kurdish unity to protect Iraq’s federal system, the Kurdistan Region’s constitutional status and rights.

In a statement marking the 65th anniversary of the September Revolution, Barzani paid tribute to its leader, the late Mulla Mustafa Barzani, and to the Peshmerga forces and others who took part in the Kurdish movement, arguing that cooperation among the Kurdistan Region’s political forces remains the only way to address current challenges.

“The September Revolution broke out at a difficult time when the existence of the people of Kurdistan and their rights were denied,” Barzani said. He added the revolution helped bring Kurdish demands for freedom to international attention and laid the groundwork for subsequent official recognition and constitutional gains.

The revolution began on September 11, 1961, under Mulla Mustafa Barzani against the Iraqi government at the time, spreading across different parts of the Kurdistan Region and becoming one of the major Kurdish political and armed movements of the 20th century. It marked the emergence of the Peshmerga, Kurdish armed forces, as a symbol of resistance and a key player in Kurdish self-defense efforts.

Read more: Leader Barzani, PM Barzani: September Revolution ignited Kurdish “confidence and justice”