Nechirvan Barzani: the relations after ISIS war are below our expectations

Shafaq News/ The President of Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, on the memorial of Muhammad Baqir al-Hakim reiterates his call for dialogue and joint work to revitalize the recently shaken relations with Iraq after the battle with ISIS.

Barzani said in a speech on a memorial held today, Sunday, in Erbil on the occasion of the departure of Muhammad Baqir al-Hakim, “Today, we are brought together to commemorate the martyrs of Iraq and Kurdistan, in the forefront of which is the martyr of the Mihrab Muhammad Baqir al-Hakim. It is normal for us to hold this memorial here today to remember the role of this family in strengthening our relations."

"The martyr Baqir al-Hakim was one of the founders of the Islamic Resistance Movement against dictatorship, and he believed in peaceful coexistence among all Iraqi peoples," explaining, "his position was supportive of the aspirations of the Kurdish people in achieving their demands."

He added, "This is what prompted both President Masoud Barzani and Muhammad Baqir al-Hakim to lay the foundations of federalism for Iraq in 2002 at the opposition conference in London," indicating, "Today, we expect this position from al-Hakim family and the Shiite home to strengthen relations with the Kurdish people."

"After the ISIS war, the situation has changed. The relations are not at the level of our ambition, and certainly, they do not match the ambition of some of the Shiite brothers as well," stressing, "We must also join the Sunni brothers in these relations and gather again."

He stressed, "Today, as we commemorate the memory of the martyrs, we must bow to the establishment of a strong brotherly relationship, and we are ready for that," stressing, "We are ready for a serious dialogue."

"All the parties know well that any party without the other can not manage the rule of Iraq," noting, "these differences are not in the interest of any party."

"Marginalization in past destroyed Iraq," he added, "no party should wait for the demise of the other side, and work must be done to build a political consensus for the sake of developing Iraq."

He explained, "Today, before tomorrow, we must meet and address our problems and not wait for the results of the elections, because the Iraqi people are aware and will support those who are trying to build Iraq," adding, "From here we appeal to all Iraqis that our success is in consensus and joint action."

He added, "We also appeal to all political parties to correct the course of the political process in the country."