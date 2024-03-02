Nechirvan Barzani’s adviser updates on resuming the KRI’s oil exports and Erdogan's Iraq visit

Shafaq News/ Falah Mustafa, a senior adviser to the Kurdistan Region's president, Nechirvan Barzani, said on Saturday that Erbil and Baghdad need to reach a final agreement to resume the region's oil exports through the Turkish port Jihan.

Mustafa said that "Turkey is ready to resume oil exports from the Kurdistan Region through the port of Jihan".

He added: But this issue depends more on Baghdad, and confirmed that "the export process of Kurdistan's oil will start again as soon as Erbil and Baghdad reach a final agreement".