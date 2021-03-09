Nechirvan Barzani receives Hungary's State Secretary for the Aid of Persecuted Christians

Shafaq News / The President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, met Hungary's State Secretary for the Aid of Persecuted Christians, Tristan Azbej.

During the meeting, Barzani expressed the Kurdistan Region's appreciation for the Hungarian military and humanitarian assistance to refugees and displaced in the Kurdistan Region, especially Christians and Yazidis, stressing that they need more international assistance and support, according to a presidential statement.

For his part, Azbej affirmed his country's commitment to partnering with the Region and helping the displaced and refugees.

COVID-19 vaccination campaigns, the displacement and Refugeeism issue, the dangers of terrorism, the resurgence of ISIS, and other issues of common interest contributed to enhancing the relations between the Kurdistan Region, Iraq, and Hungary