Nechirvan Barzani mourns Horami: A visionary leader in Kurdistan's development

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan Regional President Nechirvan Barzani extended his deepest condolences on Monday to the family and friends of former Minister of Natural Resources, Dr. Ashti Horami, who passed away recently.

In a statement, President Barzani expressed his “sincere condolences to the family and colleagues of the deceased, praying to God to have mercy on his soul and grant everyone patience and solace.”

Kurdistan Regional President noted that Dr. Ashti Horami served the Kurdistan Region with skill and sincerity, praising his role in building infrastructure and developing the region's oil sector.

Abdullah Abdulrahman Abdullah, known as Ashti Horami, the former Minister of Natural Resources in the Kurdistan Regional Government, died on Sunday in London after a prolonged illness.