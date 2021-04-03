Nechirvan Barzani condoles the passing of a prominent Christian Kurdish Figure

Shafaq News/ The President of Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, extended today, Saturday, condolences to the family of the Christian Kurdish Figure and the Former MP of Kurdistan Region, Thaer Abdul Ahad Augustin.

In a readout of the phone call issued by the Presidency of the Kurdistan Region, Barzani shared his sincere sympathy with the family of the deceased, praying to Allah to bless his soul.

The family of the deceased expressed their gratitude to the President for his call and his genuine feelings.