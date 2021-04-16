Nechirvan Barzani commemorates the Balisan and Sheikh Wesnan chemical attack

Shafaq News / The President of Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, commemorated the 34th anniversary of the chemical bombing launched by the former regime on Balisan and Sheikh Wesnan.

In a tweet, Barzani saluted the victims' families, hoping that this memory would be a catalyst for a brighter future that would contribute to strengthening cohesion and unity.

For his part, the President of the Kurdistan Regional Government said that the Government affirms its commitment to enhancing the level of services for the martyrs' families.

Thirty-four years ago, the Ba'ath regime bombed Wadi Balisan and Sheikh Wesnan areas, with internationally banned chemical weapons, killing 263 people and wounding more than 620 others.

The attack in which the regime used mustard gas and cyanide gas, is the first of its kind, and the gases were repeatedly used later in Halabja and other cities and regions of the Kurdistan Region.