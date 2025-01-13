Nechirvan Barzani and Al-Ameri discuss political and security cooperation between Erbil and Baghdad

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani met on Monday evening in Baghdad with Hadi Al-Ameri, Secretary-General of the Badr Organization, to discuss political and security cooperation between Erbil and Baghdad.

A statement from the Kurdistan Regional Government, received by Shafaq News Agency, said the meeting underscored the importance of joint efforts to address the challenges facing Iraq, emphasizing the need to strengthen dialogue among all political parties to achieve a shared national vision that supports the country's stability and progress.

The two sides also agreed, according to the statement, on the importance of continued cooperation and coordination among Iraqi factions to ensure unity, enhance national spirit, and overcome conflicts in a way that protects the interests of the Iraqi people in all its components.

The meeting also covered the latest regional developments, particularly the changes in Syria and their implications, along with other issues of mutual concern, the statement added.