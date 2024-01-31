Nechirvan Barzani, Norwegian Ambassador discuss Iraq and regional developments

Shafaq News / President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, discussed bilateral relations and the latest political developments in Iraq and the region, as well as the Baghdad-Erbil relationship, with Norwegian Ambassador Esben Lundevåg on Wednesday.

The discussions covered Norway's relations with Iraq and KRI, talks between Erbil and Baghdad to resolve their issues, the political and security situation in Iraq and the region as a whole, and the parliamentary elections in Kurdistan and the situation in Sinjar.

Both sides emphasized the need to "enhance relations and mutual cooperation, especially in areas where Iraq and Kurdistan can benefit from Norway's expertise and experiences." They also agreed on the necessity to "preserve peace and stability in Iraq."

The Norwegian Ambassador affirmed that his country "attaches importance to its relations with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region and to peace and stability in both." Moreover, the repercussions of wars and tensions in the Middle East, the war in Ukraine, and many other issues of common importance were also discussed during the meeting.

In another meeting, Nechirvan Barzani congratulated the new Consul General of Greece in the Region, Nikolaos Stergioula, on his appointment, wishing him success and expressing his full support for the success of his mission. They also discussed the situation in Iraq, Kurdistan, and the region in general.