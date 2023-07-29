Nechirvan Barzani Attends UAE’s Sheikh Saeed’s funeral

Shafaq News / Nechirvan Barzani, President of the Kurdistan Region, attended, on Saturday evening, the funeral of the late Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed, brother of UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The President of the Region also offered condolences on behalf of Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani and the people of Kurdistan, to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, his family, and the UAE people.

For his part, UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed thanked Nechirvan Barzani for his attendance and his condolences and sympathy.

Born in 1965 in Al Ain, Sheikh Saeed was appointed as the Representative of the Ruler of Abu Dhabi in June 2010, and held several positions in the government. He had also served in the office of the UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.