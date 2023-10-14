Near Erbil's historic citadel, antique shops strive to preserve local heritage

Shafaq News/ In proximity to the ancient Erbil Citadel, a number of shops selling antique and heritage items have become a unique facet of the city's cultural landscape.

While shop owners are dedicated to preserving their craft, local residents advocate for reducing reliance on imported goods, transforming these shops into a window showcasing the city's rich heritage and traditions.

Samir Mohammed, the owner of one such antique shop, expressed his motivation for choosing this location near the Erbil Citadel. He stated to Shafaq News Agency, "I opened this store several years ago near the historic citadel of Erbil because of its value, which perfectly complements our business focusing on heritage."

He further explained, "Most of what we offer for sale here is traditional carpets, which garner massive interest from both local citizens and tourists, along with various other collectibles such as pottery, cups, and bags, most of which are imported from Turkey and Iran."

Regarding pricing, Mohammed clarified, "Prices vary from one item to another, starting from 5,000 Iraqi dinars and can reach very high prices, particularly for specific types of carpets that can go up to around a thousand dollars."

As for customer interest, Mohammed noted, "Interest primarily comes from tourists arriving from different Iraqi provinces. Additionally, local residents also visit for specific items available in these shops."

A local resident, Mahmoud Omar, said, "These shops have added a unique aesthetic to the city, located at the heart of the Erbil Citadel. They attract tourists not only for purchasing goods but also for taking commemorative photos nearby."

He added, "It's crucial to pay attention to locally made products and reduce reliance on imported goods from neighboring countries. These shops can serve as a showcase for the city's heritage and ancient customs and traditions."