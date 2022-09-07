NGM will not recognize incumbet KRG cabinet beyond October 8th, says leader

Shafaq News/ The New Generation movement (NGM) will not recognize the ninth cabinet of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) beyond October 8th, the date of an unlikely shot to hold a legislative election, Secretary-General Shaswar Abdul-Wahed said on Wednesday.

Abdul-Wahed told reporters in a press conference in al-Sulaymaniyah that his movement will have a "frank and public" if the parliament proceeds with extending its own mandate.

"We will not recognize the government and parliament beyond October 8th if an election fails to materialize before this date," he said.

"According to the movement's vision, the region shall be divided into at least four constituencies. But we do not mind holding the polls in a law that stipulates a single constituency. The election shall be held as scheduled by any means," Abdul-Wahed continued.

The leader of the New Generation movement said that the situation in Iraq requires "new solutions and strategies".

"The solution lies in the reinstatement of the Sadrist lawmakers or holding an interim government that Sayyid [Muqtada] al-Sadr approves," he continued.

When asked about the reason he did not attend the national dialogue meetings held in Baghdad under the auspices of caretaker Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, he said, "I did not have the time for it."

The autonomous region of Kurdistan appears to be catching up with the chaos and political instability that has gripped Iraq since the October 2021 parliamentary elections.

Earlier in June, leading parties in the Kurdistan region opted to postpone the polls already scheduled to October 1st, to the dismay of the New Generation movement and other opposition parties.

The party, founded in 2018, won nine of the 64 seats allocated to the Kurds in the Iraqi national parliament in the October 10th elections.

In Kurdistan, it is competing and trying to challenge the domination of the rival Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK). It garnered 8 of 111 seats in the region's legislative body.