Leader of the New Generation kicked out a students' demonstration in al-Sulaymaniyah

Shafaq News/ Footage emerged on social media earlier today, Wednesday, showing the students demonstrating in Al-Sulaymaniyah kicking the leader of the New Generation Movement, Shaswar Abdul-Wahed, outside their gathering.

The video showed Abdul-Wahed standing between the demonstrators who yelled at him and demanded him to leave the demonstration.

Shafaq News Agency was unable to reach the leader of the movement to get a comment.

Over the past few days, university and college students in al-Sulaymaniyah took the streets of the Kurdish city to demand disbursing the suspended allowances granted to them by the government.