Mount Makhol: Renewed agricultural activity coincides with diminished ISIS presence

Shafaq News / A Turkish military unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) drone targeted a civilian vehicle on the outskirts of al-Sulaymaniyah governorate on Wednesday afternoon, resulting in the injury of two civilians.

Sirwan Sarhad Khalifa, Dokan district administrator, reported to Shafaq News Agency that during the afternoon, a Turkish UAV targeted a civilian "jeep" on the road connecting Dokan to Khalkan in the village of Qala.

Two passengers were injured in the incident, one from Halabja and the other a Syrian Kurd.

Furthermore, He mentioned that the incident led to a fire, but rapid responses from rescue, security, and medical teams arrived at the scene to contain the situation and transfer the injured to the hospital.

This incident marks the first of its kind in Dokan, which has maintained relative security compared to other areas in al-Sulaymaniyah.