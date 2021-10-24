Moscow expresses readiness to enhance relations with Erbil

Shafaq News/ Moscow expressed hope for a better future for the Kurdistan Region after the parliamentary elections. This came during a meeting between al-Sulaymaniyah Governor with the Russian ambassador to Iraq. The administration of al-Sulaymaniyah Governorate said in a statement that the Governor of al-Sulaymaniyah, Haval Abu Bakr, received today, Elbrus Kutrashev, the Russian ambassador to Iraq, indicating that the two sides discussed the situation of the country following the October elections. For his part, the Russian ambassador stressed the need for the Kurds to take their important position in the political process and the next Iraqi government. According to the statement of al-Sulaymaniyah administration, the two sides discussed ways of enhancing trade, economic and cultural relations between Kurdistan and Russia.

