Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

More than 3500 Yazidis have left Sinjar, official says 

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-08-28T20:16:17+0000
More than 3500 Yazidis have left Sinjar, official says 

Shafaq News / The administrator of Snuny sub-district, Khedida Joky, revealed that the number of Yazidi families leaving Iraq for Europe is increasing.

Joky told Shafaq News agency that more than. 3500 members of the Yazidi community have recently left Iraq noting, that more than 4000 passports have been issued for Yazidis in one month.

Many reasons push the Yazidis to take such decisions, including the genocide they were subjected to by ISIS, as well as the bad living conditions and unsolved problems they are going through,.according to Joky.

For his part, the head of "Alend" organization, Shiraz Mohammed, revealed that 1273 people have left Iraq in less than a month, through illegal means, heading to Europe through Turkey.

In addition, 85% of the migrants used to live in displacement camps in the Kurdistan Region.

Until today, more than 3000 Yazidis are still missing since ISIS  invaded Sinjar in 2014, not to forget that more than 1400 families left their homes in the district due to the deteriorating economic conditions.

related

A Kurdish girl wins the Global Impact Award

Date: 2020-11-19 21:00:45
A Kurdish girl wins the Global Impact Award

PM Barzani welcomes ruling of German court in Yazidi Genocide case

Date: 2021-12-01 13:46:28
PM Barzani welcomes ruling of German court in Yazidi Genocide case

Kurdistan announces the rescue of a Yazidi child kidnapped since 2014

Date: 2019-07-18 12:09:22
Kurdistan announces the rescue of a Yazidi child kidnapped since 2014

Al-Kadhiimi's government to "pursue the return of the displaced Yazidis to their homes"

Date: 2020-12-18 16:37:14
Al-Kadhiimi's government to "pursue the return of the displaced Yazidis to their homes"

KRG renews its calls for implementing the Sinjar agreement

Date: 2021-12-09 21:11:40
KRG renews its calls for implementing the Sinjar agreement

America allocates 500 million dollars to rebuild the oldest temple of Yezidis in Kurdistan

Date: 2019-07-18 13:40:38
America allocates 500 million dollars to rebuild the oldest temple of Yezidis in Kurdistan

The State does not sufficiently support the Yazidi's return, an NGO says

Date: 2021-02-04 16:10:01
The State does not sufficiently support the Yazidi's return, an NGO says

Kurdish leader Barzani congratulates Yazidis on the occasion of the Feast of Ezi

Date: 2021-12-16 15:59:21
Kurdish leader Barzani congratulates Yazidis on the occasion of the Feast of Ezi