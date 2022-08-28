More than 3500 Yazidis have left Sinjar, official says 

Shafaq News / The administrator of Snuny sub-district, Khedida Joky, revealed that the number of Yazidi families leaving Iraq for Europe is increasing.

Joky told Shafaq News agency that more than. 3500 members of the Yazidi community have recently left Iraq noting, that more than 4000 passports have been issued for Yazidis in one month.

Many reasons push the Yazidis to take such decisions, including the genocide they were subjected to by ISIS, as well as the bad living conditions and unsolved problems they are going through,.according to Joky.

For his part, the head of "Alend" organization, Shiraz Mohammed, revealed that 1273 people have left Iraq in less than a month, through illegal means, heading to Europe through Turkey.

In addition, 85% of the migrants used to live in displacement camps in the Kurdistan Region.

Until today, more than 3000 Yazidis are still missing since ISIS invaded Sinjar in 2014, not to forget that more than 1400 families left their homes in the district due to the deteriorating economic conditions.