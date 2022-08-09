Report

More than 30 landmines cleared from a village in Erbil

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-08-09T19:51:01+0000
Shafaq News/  Explosive Ordnance Disposal squads found more than 30 anti-personnel landmines in Erbil's district of Koysinjaq, an official statement said on Tuesday.

The statement said that the region's Mine Action Agency teams defused and removed more than 30 V69 and VAR40 mines in Sobya Saber field near the village of Sousi on the outskirts of Koysinjaq. 

The agency said that it will spare no effort to clear the area from the war remnants and landmines in the area that have seen dozens get killed or injured due to landmine explosions.

