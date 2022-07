Shafaq News/ More than 20,000 tourists had flocked to Duhok from other Iraqi governorates on al-Adha holidays, media official of Duhok's tourism directorate, Rebwar Mohammad, said on Tuesday.

"No complications were reported despite the huge number of tourists," he said, "the directorate, in cooperation with the relevant departments, has laid down a plan in preparation for the holidays."

"According to our estimates, this number might rise to 50,000," he concluded.