Moonlight Light Association organizes art exhibition in Sulaymaniyah reflecting Iraq's beauty

Shafaq News/ The Moonlight Light Association for Culture and Media held an art exhibition in the city of Sulaymaniyah on Wednesday, featuring 300 paintings that captured the beauty of various Iraqi provinces.

Manal Al-Azzawi, the head of the association, told Shafaq News Agency that the exhibition, titled "Sulaymaniyah: The City of Creativity and Beauty," aims to foster cultural exchanges between Iraqi artists and their Arab and international counterparts.

The exhibition was inaugurated in the presence of Iraq's First Lady, Shanaz Ibrahim Ahmed, the Chairman of the Sulaymaniyah Provincial Council, international footballer Laith Hussein, and a large gathering of intellectuals and artists from all over Iraq.

Al-Azzawi specified that the exhibition, located in Sulaymaniyah's National Museum Hall (Amneh Sorkeh), showcased around 300 paintings from artists spanning all Iraqi provinces. She pointed out that while the artworks covered various themes, they primarily centered on the essence of life in Iraqi regions, the beauty of nature, and ancient folklore. The exhibition is set to last for one day.