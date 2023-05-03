Modern-Day Neanderthal Embraces Primitive Lifestyle in Kurdistan's Forests

In the heart of Duhok Province's Dinarta forests, in the autonomous Kurdistan region, a man living a primitive lifestyle reminiscent of Neanderthal humans has captured the attention of both locals and social media users.

Known by his chosen moniker, "Abu Rish," Imran has fully embraced a rudimentary existence, complete with animal-skin clothing and consuming raw meat.

Abu Rish's unconventional sartorial choices and dietary habits include wearing clothes made from animal hides and subsisting on uncooked beef and fish. In an exclusive interview with Shafaq News Agency, Imran shared the impetus behind his return to a primitive way of life.

"The desire for a primitive lifestyle drove me to live alone in Dinarta's forests, from clothing and food to practicing the ancient sport of Kritos," he said.

The 21st-century Neanderthal, as he prefers to call himself, further elucidated his satisfaction with his lifestyle, noting that he partakes in raw meat from cows and fish. Abu Rish also pays homage to the renowned character Kritos by engaging in the eponymous sport, a classical discipline involving the use of sticks.

Despite his primitive lifestyle, Abu Rish is far from uneducated or technologically averse. A graduate of an institute in Dinarta, he tends to a flock of sheep in the forest and documents his life there, particularly while practicing Kritos.

Abu Rish captures and shares footage of his Neanderthal attire and sporting pursuits, harkening back to a time when creativity was limited to crafting hunting tools and rudimentary clothing from animal hides.