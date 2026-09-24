Shafaq News- Erbil

Representatives of Iraq's ethnic and religious communities pointed to the Kurdistan Region of Iraq's (KRI) efforts to protect minority rights, describing the KRI as a safe home for all and a model of peaceful coexistence.

During a meeting in Erbil marking the anniversary of the Kurdistan Region's 2017 independence referendum, Mohammed Saad al-Din, head of the Turkmen Development Party (TDP), cited the political consensus in the Kurdistan Region, which allows all parties to operate freely and within the law.

"In contrast, Turkmen, Christian, Kakai, Yazidi and Shabak communities, among others, in central and southern Iraq continue to face violations of their rights without effective measures to curb them," he added, arguing that despite repeated calls for Baghdad to adopt legislation and regulations to protect these communities, Iraq has yet to achieve political stability, while the rights of ethnic and religious groups remain insufficiently protected.

Read more: The evolution of Kurdish power in Iraq: Governance, oil, and constitutional ambiguity

The KRI held its independence referendum on Sept. 25, 2017, with official results showing more than 90% of voters in favor of separation from Iraq. The vote drew a swift rejection from Baghdad. Then-Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi deemed it unconstitutional, declaring that "the unity of Iraq and the Constitution are not subject to discussion or compromise."

Minority representation is also built into Iraq's parliamentary system. Baghdad has nine seats reserved for minority communities, including five for Christians and one each for Yazidis, Shabaks, Mandaeans and Feyli Kurds. For the Kurdistan Region's 2024 election, the legislature was reduced from 111 to 100 seats, with five seats reserved for minority representatives, down from 11 minority seats in the previous parliament.

Read more: Iraqi Kurdistan’s pluralism: A living model of coexistence