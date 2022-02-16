Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Ministry of Peshmerga: we asked our friends to intervene in forming the joint brigades with the Iraqi Army

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-02-16T20:26:11+0000
Ministry of Peshmerga: we asked our friends to intervene in forming the joint brigades with the Iraqi Army

Shafaq News/ The Ministry of Peshmerga revealed the reason for the delay in forming two joint brigades with the Iraqi Army in the areas of security gaps.

In a statement, the Minister of Peshmerga, Shoresh Ismail, during his meeting with the Italian Ambassador to Iraq, Maurizio Griceite, and his accompanying delegation, appreciated the cooperation and coordination of the Italian government and senior military advisors in the reform process and the unification and reorganization of the Peshmerga forces.

For his part, the Ambassador said that Italy is monitoring the situation in Iraq Kurdistan, expressing a desire to establish stability and security in the region.

The statement added that both sides discussed forming two joint brigades of the Peshmerga and the Iraqi Army.

The Minister of Peshmerga clarified that the Kurdish part completed its duty, and the delay is due to technical problems in the Iraqi Ministry of Defense.

Ismail added that they asked friends and allies to do their best to expedite forming the joint brigades.

related

Peshmerga and Iraqi Army to open a joint center in Erbil

Date: 2020-10-28 11:19:37
Peshmerga and Iraqi Army to open a joint center in Erbil

The Peshmerga begins work in the joint coordination center with the Iraqi army

Date: 2020-11-24 12:20:22
The Peshmerga begins work in the joint coordination center with the Iraqi army

Peshmerga and the Iraqi army agree on forming two joint brigades in the disputed areas

Date: 2021-08-12 13:32:22
Peshmerga and the Iraqi army agree on forming two joint brigades in the disputed areas

Peshmerga raids ISIS hideouts in Garmyan, as joint operations with Iraqi army continues 

Date: 2021-12-11 11:56:34
Peshmerga raids ISIS hideouts in Garmyan, as joint operations with Iraqi army continues 

ISIS attacks Peshmerga points, injures two members

Date: 2021-11-27 20:33:44
ISIS attacks Peshmerga points, injures two members

New details about the Peshmerga incident in Sidekan

Date: 2020-08-14 15:19:08
New details about the Peshmerga incident in Sidekan

The Peshmerga on Erbil shelling: an attack against the Coalition is an attack against Kurdistan

Date: 2021-02-16 09:54:11
The Peshmerga on Erbil shelling: an attack against the Coalition is an attack against Kurdistan

Peshmerga clear 30 km of Diyala borders as joint operations with the Iraqi army continue, Commander says

Date: 2021-12-16 17:14:14
Peshmerga clear 30 km of Diyala borders as joint operations with the Iraqi army continue, Commander says