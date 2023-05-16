Ministry of Justice in Kurdistan Region appoints first christian female judge

Shafaq News / The Ministry of Justice in the Kurdistan Region made an announcement on Tuesday regarding the appointment of the first Christian female judge in one of the districts of Erbil.

In a statement, the ministry declared that "Hiba Majid Abou" has been granted the position of judge in a formal ceremony attended by Minister of Justice Forest Ahmed and several ministry officials.

During the inauguration ceremony, the Kurdish Minister of Justice emphasized that "when appointing individuals to positions within government departments, their identity, religion, nationality, or political affiliation are not questioned. Rather, the selection process is based on the person's integrity and skills in serving the citizens."

Expressing her delight, Hiba Majid conveyed her happiness at assuming the role as the first Christian judge within the boundaries of Erbil province. According to the statement, she will be appointed in the Ain Kawa district of Erbil.