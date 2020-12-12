Ministry of Culture suspended NRT TV channel for another week

Shafaq News/ the Iraqi Ministry of Culture in the Kurdistan Region will continue the suspension of NRT channel for another week.

The Ministry said "the channel did not comply to our decision and continued broadcasting illegally, it also published violence, chaos and sabotage on the 8th of December.”

Earlier, Security Forces has closed down the office of a NRT television channel accused of fomenting sectarian tension.

Kurdistan’ NRT TV has long been accused of broadcasting programs against the Government.

The channel often insists people of Al-Sulaymaniyah to protest which led to violence and burning party headquarters. Political parties said.

the Ministry of Culture in the Kurdistan Region announced in a previous statement “NRT does not adhere to the highest ethical standards of the profession by calling the Iraqi security forces as” militias” and” bandits”, so, we decided to stop the channel broadcasting for a week".

Last October, Dindar Zebari, A responsible for communicating with international organizations in the Kurdistan Regional Government, said, “NRT network aims to exploit the freedom that the media enjoy in the region for the benefit of their political agenda."

For its part, NRT channel administration said that stopping its satellite broadcasts for a week is a political decision.

The channel stated, in a press conference, that the Kurdish Ministry of Culture should not be affected by the political decisions.

Shaswar AbdulWahid Qadir is the owner and founder of Nalia Media Corporation which is the only independent media corporation in the Kurdistan Region and is built under the slogan of ‘Courage, Balance and Truth.’ He is been accused of corruption and failed to pay the shareholders of Chavi Land in Sulaimaniyah province, a project that he owns it